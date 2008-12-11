Car Czar To Control $7.3 Billion Ad Budget

Since we the taxpayers would own a piece does that mean that the ad agencies have to pitch to us directly?



Ad Age: The draft rescue plan for Detroit sent to the White House by Congress yesterday calls for the appointment of a “car czar” who will oversee the Big Three automakers’ expenses over $25 million — which, by extension, would include media buys. Based on Advertising Age’s estimates of spending by General Motors Corp., Chrysler and Ford Motor Co., that would give the as-yet-unnamed car czar control over some $7.3 billion in marketing spending in the U.S. alone.

The marketing money controlled by the car czar would handily top that of Procter & Gamble, the country’s leading advertiser, which spends some $5.2 billion, and shove P&G’s global marketing officer Marc Pritchard off his perch as the most influential man in marketing.

The question is: Who might ascend to marketing’s top slot? The two names being bandied about are former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volker, suggested by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who ran the federal Sept. 11 victims fund and has been cited in some media reports.

