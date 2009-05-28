Car Czar Steve Rattner Is Really, Really, Really Wealthy

With Steve Rattner going from the private sector to serving as the Car Czar, he’s required to fill out a disclosure form, listing all of his assets. All told, here’s worth somewhere between $188-$608 million.



Zero Hedge has plucked out some of his more interesting holdings

– Between $500,000 and $1 million in Goldman stock.

– Less than $1,001 apiece in Bear Stearns Cos., Citigroup Inc., and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

– Sold between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 of LCDX10 CDS protection (long loans) on 3 occasions between October and December, 2008, and IG11 on three occasions (long investment grade credit).

– Less than $1,001 in Ford.

– Between $500,000 and $1 million in Cerberus Institutional Partners LP Series 2. (yes, the same Cerberus that owned Chrysler).

– An aeroplane, valued between $5 million and $25 million, used in an air charter business.

– A horse farm in North Salem, New York, valued at between $5 million and $25 million.

– 150,000 in General Motors Corp.’s senior secured loans using a credit-default swaps index that guarantees the secured debt of 100 companies, including GM, the filing shows.

– $105 million in various Quadrangle investments.

