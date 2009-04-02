Car Czar Steve Rattner Drives A Mercedes

Yesterday we learned that most of the Administration’s top officials drive foreign-made cars. But Steve Rattner, the Treasury’s point man on all things auto, wasn’t on the list.



Turns out, he drives foreign-made too

Cityfile: …it’s not all that complicated to determine at least one of the cars in Rattner’s fleet. The couple’s 2006 black Mercedes-Benz 350 (New York licence plate #CSL1498!) was entered into the public record when his wife, Maureen White, was arrested for drunk driving last October.

Hopefully that’s not awkward or anything.

