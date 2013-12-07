Car Crashes Through Trader Joe's On Long Island

More than a dozen people have been reported injured after a woman drove her car into a Trader Joe’s grocery store on Long Island on Friday, the New York Post reports.

The store is in Oceanside, Long Island. At least one person is seriously injured, according to NBC New York.

The driver is reportedly an elderly woman, according to the Post. Her car might have pinned one man in an aisle. Police found the man trapped under the vehicle.

This photo from the scene show the car completely in the store:

Car crashes into a Long Island Trader Joes, barreling over a dozen shoppers http://t.co/zoigbpUEjx pic.twitter.com/J9oSmUFPhv

— New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) December 6, 2013

Here’s another view:

Hey @Gertrude_Larue is that your car at the Trader Joes in Oceanside? pic.twitter.com/ZtQ4rGE3f9

— Honky Lips (@halo_five) December 6, 2013

UPDATE: 1 person was pinned under car that slammed into Trader Joe’s http://t.co/S71Noga4YJ pic.twitter.com/VG3qGeI1e2

— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) December 6, 2013

