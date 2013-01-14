Car Smashes Through A Downtown Chicago Apple Store

A Lincoln Town Car careened through the plate glass doors of Apple’s Lincoln Park, Chicago store last night, injuring at least one, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.



The accident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m., when the store was still open.

Witnesses immediately whipped out their camera phones (…one would assume iPhones…) and snapped pictures of the wayward vehicle.

Here’s one from Chicago resident Jennifer Catherine:

Photo: Jennifer Catherine Photography

