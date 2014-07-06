Car Crashes Onto Train Platform And Lands On Tracks In Sydney's Central Coast

Authorities will have a tough time on their hands today trying to figure out how to get a car, which crashed onto a platform at Wyong station and landed on the train tracks, removed in time for the Monday morning traffic tomorrow.

Weekend commuters travelling between Sydney and Newcastle are already experiencing delays, with only one functioning line open.

Reports are yet to be released about the driver.

NSW Incident Alerts posted this message on its Facebook page.



Onlookers have taken photos of the scene.

Another angle of the car that crashed onto tracks at Wyong train station @9NewsSyd #news pic.twitter.com/dDD5poRuZb — Jeff Guy (@That_Jeff_Guy) July 6, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.