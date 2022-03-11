Search

At least one person is dead and 10 injured after a car crashed into outdoor seating at a restaurant in Washington, DC

Azmi Haroun
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
  • At least one person is dead and 10 were injured after a car crashed into outdoor seating at a DC restaurant.

At least one person was killed and 10 people were injured after a car plowed into outdoor seating at a restaurant in Northwest Washington, DC, on Friday, according to WTOP.

According to the report, Washington, DC, fire chief John A. Donnelly said that a driver lost control of his car near the restaurant Parthenon, and swerved into the restaurant’s outdoor seating area. Authorities have declared the crash a mass casualty event.

 

DC Metropolitan Police said that one woman died of her injuries, eight people were transported to local hospitals after the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Azmi Haroun