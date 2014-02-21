Fog Causes Reported 20-Car Pileup South Of Chicago

Fog and low visibility are to blame for two major vehicle crashes on Interstate 57 in Peotone, Ill. that reportedly involved as many as 20 cars, CBS Local is reporting.

“Accidents and a bunch of cars just couldn’t get through so everyone’s just sitting around and trying to pull over to the side, and then more accidents,” witness Ken Bialek told ABC Local. “Then everyone would stop and they’d just start running into the back of them.”

CBS has more:

State police say the crash in the northbound lanes occurred around 4:40 p.m. and involved seven semis as about 12 passenger vehicles. At least one tractor semi-trailer ignited, but no hazardous material was involved. Some 10 motorists were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The crash backed up traffic as emergency crews attempted to clean up the scene, which is located approximately 40 minutes south of Chicago, ABC reports.

