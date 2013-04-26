Car Crash Creates Rolling Fireball On Beijing Road

A car crash involving three vehicles on Linglong Road in Beijing suddenly escalated into a full-on fireball on Monday, eventually destroying four cars and injuring five people, Beijing Cream reports.



Reports in Chinese media suggest that an Audi A5 was dueling with an Audi A6 on the road, before one of the cars collided with a third car. Witnesses have reported hearing an explosion after the crash.

In the video people can be seen rushing to the fire, attempting to help those inside the cars get out and helping to put out the flames on people.

“Fuck,” the man behind the Camera says at one point, according to Beijing Cream. “How did this happen?”

WARNING: Some images in the video below may be upsetting:



