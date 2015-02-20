These 14 giant corporations dominate the global auto industry

The automotive industry has experienced some incredible growth over the past couple of years. In the US alone, more than 30 automotive brands vie for the 17 million autos that are sold each year.

Around the world, there are even more brands selling everything from tiny economy cars to million-dollar exotics for the world’s plutocracy. But the industry is highly consolidated: just a handful of major corporations own nearly all of the world’s major car brands.

This graphic does include every car company and every brand. But it does include the biggest and most influential ones that consumers are likely to come across in Europe and the Americas.

