Automakers Are Getting Rid Of That New Car Smell

One of the most anticipated parts of owning a new car is the much ballyhooed “new car smell.” If you have purchased some new cars recently, you may have noticed that the scent of a brand new interior has been going away.



And that is a good thing.

According to a report released by the non-profit Ecology centre and healthystuff.org, the less pungent “new car smell” is a result of less toxic materials being included in the construction of the interior.

The centre has ranked the 2012 Honda Civic at the top of the list, with the lowest concentration of toxic chemicals in the interior of any new car on the market. In fact, Honda took two of the top three spots.

Coming in at the bottom of the ranking was the Mitsubishi Outlander.

The report also found that even though Mitsubishi had the bottom ranking car on the list, they have made a 38 per cent improvement over the last time the Ecology centre ranked cars for the 2009-2010 model years.

Take a look at the best and worst cars below:

Photo: Courtesy healthystuff.org

