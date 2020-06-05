The head of one of the world's leading auction houses is selling several classic muscle cars from his personal collection — take a tour of the vehicles up for sale

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. Dana Mecum’s GTOs.

Dana Mecum, the founder and president of Mecum Auctions, is auctioning off several muscle cars from his personal collection.

The selection of cars – eight Pontiac GTOs spanning from 1964 to 1970 – will cross the auction block at Mecum’s Indianapolis sale from July 10 through July 18.

The collection includes some rare, desirable, and low-mileage GTOs.

Dana Mecum, the founder and president of Mecum Auctions, is selling off a handful of stunning, low-mileage muscle cars from his personal collection next month.

Mecum is offering up eight of his Pontiac GTOs ranging from the 1964 through 1970 model years, including some rare and highly coveted examples. For instance, there’s a one-of-a-kind gold GTO that was given away during a marketing campaign in 1965.

Seeing as his father owned a Pontiac dealership, GTOs have been a part of Mecum’s life since he was a kid. Mecum drove his mother’s GTO a bit when he was 16, before eventually owning a ’66 GTO convertible of his own.

And evidently, Mecum’s fondness for GTOs hasn’t faded much over the years.

“The GTOs I am offering are all special cars,” Mecum said in the listing. “Some of them I have owned multiple times. You cannot own everything, but you can keep track of the cars you love.”

In fact, one of the GTOs up for sale is so dear to Mecum that its sale comes with a stipulation: If the buyer ever decides to sell, it has to go back to Mecum.

Dana Mecum’s GTOs will cross the auction block during Mecum Auctions’ Indianapolis sale, which will take place from July 10 through July 18. Take a closer look at the cars below.

Mecum, whose father owned a Pontiac Buick dealership, had a 1966 GTO convertible as his third car.

Over the years, Mecum evidently gained a real fondness for the model, which is considered by many to be the first true muscle car.

He still owns an exact copy of his first GTO. While that one’s not up for sale, several others are — keep reading to take a tour of the collection.

Mecum is selling a GTO convertible from 1964, the muscle car’s first model year.

It’s one of a handful of first-year GTO convertibles with factory air conditioning and a manual transmission …

… and it underwent a full body-off restoration.

Another unique car up for sale is a 1964 GTO outfitted with the Bobcat tuning kit from Royal Pontiac, a tuning partner of Pontiac.

This one has only 14,900 miles …

… and is largely original, save for a factory-correct repaint.

Mecum also has a 1965 GTO that was originally purchased by Motor Trend magazine and only has 20,650 miles.

One of two vehicles that served as pace cars for the Motor Trend Riverside 500 NASCAR race, it’s fully original and is believed to be the only one still in existence.

This unique ’65 GTO was given away as part of a marketing campaign by Pontiac.

It came with over 28 factory options, along with gold wheels, gold paint …

… and a gold-plated shifter.

Mecum is also selling his beloved, unrestored ’66 GTO coupe, which was specially ordered by a Pontiac employee.

It has only 37,150 miles and has won multiple awards.

But there’s a catch. “The new owner will have to unconditionally agree that I will get her back if they ever decide to sell,” Mecum said in the listing.

There’s also an unrestored ’67 GTO with less than 14,000 miles on the clock.

It has its original interior and engine, and the original wheels and hubcaps come in the trunk.

One of the rarest and most coveted GTOs in Mecum’s collection is his 1970 GTO Judge convertible.

Only 293 Judge convertibles were built in total, and only 168 were produced for 1970.

It comes with factory air conditioning and a V8 rated at 366 horsepower, according to the listing.

Plus, there’s a second-generation 1970 GTO that boasts 370 horses.

Dana Mecum’s GTOs are set to cross the auction block during the company’s Indianapolis sale, which takes place from July 10 to July 18.

