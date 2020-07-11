A North Carolina construction magnate's museum-quality collection of nearly 100 cars just raked in $15 million at auction — take a closer look at the priciest rides

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. Eddie Vannoy Collection.

Eddie Vannoy, a construction CEO and noted car collector, devoted half a century to his collection of vehicles and memorabilia.

He just sold his massive stash for $US15 million through Mecum Auctions.

The collection included close to 100 vehicles, including everything from highly original classics to high-performance muscle cars.

After all was said and done, some of the most valuable cars in Vannoy’s collection turned out to be his 1941 fire truck, 1969 Dodge Daytona, 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1, and 1958 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible.

A construction tycoon who spent five decades collecting some of the most iconic and powerful cars around recently decided to part ways with his collection – and at the same time, and reaquaint himself with the eight figures it was worth. Sold through Mecum Auctions late last month, his massive, museum-quality stash just brought in a whopping $US15 million.

The vast assortment of cars, motorcycles, trucks, art, gas pumps, and more belonged to North Carolina businessman Eddie Vannoy, who, over several decades, helped build his father’s construction business into a bona-fide empire.

Over the years, he also managed to amass a stunning collection of nearly 100 cars and more than 3,000 pieces of automotive memorabilia. Vannoy’s collection was full of impressive and sought-after cars – including meticulously restored classics, customised restomods, power-packed muscle cars, and low-mileage gems – but some vehicles stood out from the pack.

Here are the 10 biggest-ticket items sold from Vannoy’s collection.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

In a press release, Mecum Auctions — which managed the sale — said that figure “significantly exceeded pre-auction expectations.”

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

Vannoy’s collection was packed with gems, from well-preserved classics, to souped-up restomods, to modern, high-performance muscle cars.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

Now that the results are in, read on to learn more about the most expensive cars Vannoy parted ways with.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

The 10th-most expensive car from Vannoy’s collection was a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe, which went for $US140,250.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe.

This second-generation ‘Vette sports a big-block engine that made 400 horsepower when new, according to its listing. It also comes well-optioned, including with side-exit exhaust and factory air conditioning.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe.

Ninth on the list was a 1970 Buick GSX for $US140,800.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

Recently restored, this Buick GSX is believed to have less than 32,000 miles on the clock and was rated at 350 horsepower when new.

Mecum Auctions

A bit more expensive was Vannoy’s 1958 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible, which auctioned for $US143,000 — putting it eighth on the list.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1958 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible.

This immaculate Caddy sports a power top, an in-dash clock, cushy seats, and plenty of chrome.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1958 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible.

Seventh was a 1941 Dodge Power Wagon, which sold for $US176,000.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1941 Dodge Power Wagon.

Vannoy’s custom Power Wagon has a Brazilian-hardwood bed, Italian-leather upholstery, and hidden hand-gun compartments in the floor.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1941 Dodge Power Wagon.

There’s no wonder it earned multiple awards and magazine features.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1941 Dodge Power Wagon.

The sixth-most expensive car was a 1971 Plymouth Cuda Resto Mod, raking in $US187,000.

Mecum Auctions

This restored and modified Cuda comes outfitted with a stainless-steel exhaust system, a rear wing, and a V8 rated at 525 horses.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1971 Plymouth Cuda Restomod.

Then, in fifth, was a more modern car: a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at $US187,000.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Having been driven only 140 miles, this practically brand-new ZR1 has plenty of weight-saving carbon fibre — along with a supercharged V8 that’s good for 755 horsepower, according to the listing.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Fourth overall was a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod, which hit $US200,750.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod.

With its revamped interior, alloy wheels, and 525-horsepower V8, it’s easy to tell this ’67 ‘Vette isn’t wholly original.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod.

Third was this 1970 Plymouth Superbird, which went for $US203,500.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

Comprehensively restored, the Superbird sold has its original engine, transmission, and interior.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1970 Plymouth Superbird.

The runner-up on the list was a 1941 Kenworth Fire Truck, which auctioned for $US209,000.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1941 Kenworth Fire Truck.

Five of these fire trucks were produced, and this is the only known example left.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1941 Kenworth Fire Truck.

The most expensive car to sell was a 1969 Dodge Daytona for $US231,000.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc.

The Dodge Daytona was developed in 1969 for NASCAR racing. According to its listing, this car is one of only 503 Daytonas produced and underwent a nut-and-bolt restoration.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. 1969 Dodge Daytona.

