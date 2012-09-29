Car Chase Ends With Suicide On Live TV — SHEP SMITH DECLARES 'WE REALLY MESSED UP'

Photo: Fox News

A stunning moment just happened on Fox News…Shepard Smith was in the midst of narrating one of his famous car chases.



However it appeared to end in tragedy, as the suspect ran out of his car and shot himself in the head on the middle of a field.

After a quick break, the network cut back to Shep Smith, who was stunned and apologized for not cutting away sooner.

He explained that there was a problem with the delay.

“We really messed up.”

Lots more to come, including video of Shep’s stunning apology.

If you must see what happened, Mediaite has posted the video.

Here is Shep’s stunning apology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.