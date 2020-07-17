These are the 20 car brands with the most loyal customers

Subaru

J.D. Power announced its second-annual ranking of the car companies with the best brand loyalty on Wednesday.

Subaru, Toyota, and Honda claimed the top three spots, with roughly six in 10 drivers going back to the brands for their next car purchase.

The worst performer was Fiat, which earned a loyalty rate of just over 10%.

It’s becoming harder and harder to pry drivers away from their beloved car brands, a new study suggests.

J.D. Power, the consumer-insights and analytics company, has released its second-annual report on brand loyalty in the car industry. The company studied car purchases made between June 2019 and May 2020, and analysed what percentage of vehicle owners chose the same brand when buying a new car or trading up.

When it came to luxury cars, Lexus snagged the top spot for the second year in a row, with 48% of drivers coming back to the brand. In the mass-market category, some of the brands with the best loyalty rates were Toyota, Honda, Ford, and Kia.

Although the top dogs had loyalty rates of more than 60%, some brands did not fare nearly as well. Fiat was the worst performer, with the study concluding that only around one in 10 Fiat owners returned to the brand for their next purchase.

Keep scrolling to see which 20 brands have the highest loyalty rates among drivers, according to J.D. Power.

20. Acura and Volvo

Acura 2020 Acura TLX.

The study found that 38.3% of Acura and Volvo owners went with the brands again when buying a new car.

19. GMC

GMC 2021 GMC Yukon Denali.

The study found that 39% of GMC owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

18. Land Rover

Land Rover 2020 Land Rover Defender.

The study found that 39.6% of Land Rover owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

17. Mazda

Alanis King/Business Insider The 2020 Mazda Miata Club.

The study found that 40.7% of Mazda owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

16. Jeep

FCA The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel.

The study found that 41% of Jeep owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

15. Volkswagen

Volkswagen 2018 Volkswagen Golf.

The study found that 41.6% of Volkswagen owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

14. Nissan

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The study found that 42.9% of Nissan owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

13. Audi

Audi Audi A3 Sedan.

The study found that 43.4% of Audi owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

12. Porsche

Porsche Porsche Cayenne.

The study found that 44.9% of Porsche owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

11. BMW

BMW BMW X5.

The study found that 45.1% of BMW owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

10. Hyundai

Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

The study found that 47.4% of Hyundai owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

9. Mercedes-Benz

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

The study found that 47.8% of Mercedes-Benz owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

8. Lexus

Lexus 2018 Lexus GX 460.

The study found that 48% of Lexus owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

7. Chevrolet

Chevrolet 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The study found that 49.1% of Chevrolet owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

6. Kia

Alanis King 2021 Kia Seltos.

The study found that 51.3% of Kia owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

5. Ford

Ford Ford trucks.

The study found that 54.3% of Ford owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

4. Ram

FCA 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel.

The study found that 57.3% of Ram owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

3. Honda

Honda Honda Fit.

The study found that 58.7% of Honda owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

2. Toyota

Toyota 2018 Toyota C-HR.

The study found that 60.3% of Toyota owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

1. Subaru

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

The study found that 60.5% of Subaru owners went with the brand again when buying a new car.

