TAKE OUR SURVEY: What technology do you want in your next car?

It’s an exciting time to be a car buyer. There’s more information out there and there are more choices available than ever before. And improved technology — from automatic crash prevention to driving and repair analytics — is changing how we drive for years to come.

With so many options, car buyers need to prioritise. What’s more important, an improved driving performance, or technology that lets your car drive itself? When you think about buying, how are you doing your research, and what features do you care about?

Business Insider wants to know more about what you’re looking for in your next car, from both a shopping and a technology perspective.

Tell us what you think. All we need is 5 minutes of your time.

Thanks in advance for your candid answers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.