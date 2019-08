A new invention could replace the rusty car boot with a more effective solution. The Barnacle is a new concept that uses industrial-strength suction cups to adhere itself to illegally parked cars, and won’t let go until the fee is paid online. It is being tested in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Allentown, PA.

