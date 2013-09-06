Car Accident Causes Scaffolding To Come Crashing Down On East Side Of Manhattan

A New York City taxi crashed into an SUV Thursday afternoon at 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, causing a section of building scaffolding to come crashing down, according to NBC New York.

Four people were seriously injured — three were travelling in the vehicles and one was on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.

Here’s a picture from the scene:

Cabbie vs. SUV. #scaffolding loses. 42nd St. And 1st Ave across from the U.N. pic.twitter.com/uk7jrDC7qY

— David Alter (@davealter) September 5, 2013

It appears that the taxi hit an SUV, which jumped the curb and hit a pedestrian and the scaffolding, according to NBC.

ABC 7 has posted several photos of the scene. It looks like a large section of the scaffolding fell on top of the SUV after the crash.

Last month, a taxi jumped a curb near Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan and hit a woman, severing her leg.

