This drivable car was 3D printed in 44 hours

At the International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, Local Motors 3D printed a plastic car called the Strati.

Local Motors took the chassis, seats, door panels, and thousands of other components, and 3D printed all those parts into just one piece. The first phase of the process took just 44 hours.

“A 3D printed car like ours will only have dozens of components,” Local Motors engineer James Earle told Business Insider. In the near future, he says, it could cost only about $US7,000 to manufacture, perhaps the start of what will become a niche market for customised cars.

Produced by Will Wei

