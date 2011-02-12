A Mobile App That Practically Does Your Expenses And Taxes For You By Storing And organising Digital Receipts

The idea: CapturenGo is a brilliant tool that lets you store pics of receipts, taken with your smartphone, in an online account. You can then use that data to create an Excel spreadsheet of your expenses. And the digital receipts are IRS-approved. Perfect for tax prep!



Whose idea: Founder David Peskin has a background in financial services.

Why it’s brilliant: You can pay your taxes and manage your bank account online; digital expense reports are the next logical step. It’s convenient, it’s organised, and it’s a whole lot easier than keeping a giant binder or drawer full of receipts. The only downside is that the app is only available for Blackberry and iPhone users.

