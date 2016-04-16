This woman captured the horror of Native Americans being forced to assimilate to white culture

A.C. Fowler

In the United States, Native American children were torn from their tribes and families and forced to assimilate into white culture for decades. The upcoming documentary “Dawnland” explores the harm these policies created and how some of these practices still persist today.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

