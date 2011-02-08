Captured Google Engineer Speaks On Camera After Egypt Releases Him

Google ‘s Middle East marketing leader Wael Ghonim, who was imprisoned by Egyptian authorities for 12 days for participating in anti-government protests, spoke on camera after his release earlier today. The video is below — click on the “CC” button for English subtitles.
In another interview, Ghonim says he tricked his employer so he could attend the protests.
