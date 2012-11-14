Just Over The Ocean, A Startup Is Unsettling Male Urinators Everywhere

Photo: Captive Media via TechCrunch

Just over the ocean, Captive Media is unsettling male urinators everywhere.The England-based media startup has raised $700,000 for its technology, which turns on and off when a man starts and stops doing his business at public urinals.



Not only are the TV-like screens “pee-controlled,” as TechCrunch so eloquently put it, but they’re also interactive. As in, a man may be asked to spray his urine more to the left or to the right depending on which game pops up on the screen during his urinal visit.

Captive Media, which launched last year, says the average man spends 55 seconds at the urinal, so it might as well bombard them with ads. Brands such as Heineken and Pepsi have already jumped on board to partner with the pee-pertrator.

If this is what’s now going to be above UK urinals, we hate to think what will be waiting for Brits in bathroom stalls.

