Caption Contest: Win 2 Tickets To 'The Mentalizer' Live Show In NYC This Thursday

WHAT: Come up with the wittiest caption for the below image and you win two tickets (a $200 value!) to “How To Be A Mentalist” presented by Ehud Segev, “The Mentalizer” — a live Broadway show incorporating magic and mind tricks. Audiences will walk away knowing how to perform some amazing feats of the mind themselves, taught by the world renown mentalizer in the final stop on his popular world tour.



WHEN: Thursday, November 15, 2012.

TIME: 8:00PM – 9:15PM.

WHERE: New World Stages. 340 West 50th St, New York, NY 10019.

All you have to do is send your caption to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 14 at 12pm EST. We’ll announce the winner Wednesday and you can claim your tickets at the theatre’s box office this Thursday.

Now start the … brainstorming.

Photo: Old Spice/YouTube

Think you have the best caption? Send it to [email protected] and clear your schedule for Thursday night.

To buy additional tickets to “The Mentalizer,” CLICK HERE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.