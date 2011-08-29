CAPTION CONTEST: Wall Street Wedding Before Hurricane Irene

Julia La Roche

Late Friday afternoon as New Yorkers were preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Irene, a wedding was happening at Trinity Church on Wall Street.

The couple completed their nuptials after 6 p.m. and they were whisked away in a white Rolls Royce.

Give us your best caption.  We’ll announce the winner later.

Wall Street wedding

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.