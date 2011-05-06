Caption Contest: What Did Stanley Druckenmiller Say To Gary Cohn Last Night?

Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg

Last night financiers from banking, private equity and the hedge funds world gathered at Cipriani in midtown for the Langone Medical centre Violet Ball. Duquesne Capital’s Stanley Druckenmiller said hello to Goldman COO Gary Cohn “before the two waded into a maze of seated guests,” Bloomberg said. He obviously said something else too, because GC is having a giggle.



Cohn was on a table with BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Thomas Murphy of Crestview Partners. Ken Langone was also there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.