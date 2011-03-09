CAPTION CONTEST: Lloyd Blankfein In A Sea Of Women

Photo: Cabrera Angel via Twitter

At a Goldman Sachs event, Lloyd took the stage, surrounded by a sea of women.Thanks to @CabreraAngel for the pic, via Twitter: “‘Token man on stage’ Blankfein presents 10K Women results so far, commitments for future.”



But we know you guys can come up with a better caption for this pic — go crazy in the comments section.

For those who are wondering what Lloyd is doing, he’s presenting the results of a project Goldman is running called 10,000 Women: a five-year investment to provide 10,000 underserved women around the world with a business and management education.

