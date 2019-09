Update: We have a winner.



Earlier: AOL/Huffington Post editor Daniel Shea snapped this photo of employees getting massages over at AOL HQ today.

His caption: “Looks like Jonestown.”

Pretty good!

Can you do better?

Caption the photo in the comments below. Tomorrow, we’ll pick a winner and re-title the post after it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.