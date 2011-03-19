CAPTION CONTEST: A Trader's Computer Set Up Complete With Bed For Sleeping In

Tom Grisafi’s computer set up

Photo: Indiana Grain

Tom Grisafi trades with intensity.Look at how uncomfortable that cot to your right looks.



He sleeps on it anyway, so that he can night trade.

Night trading is the new day trading, according to him.

This is from his blog:

Take a good look at the image to your right.That’s a nice old-fashioned cot parked squarely in front of my computer screens in the basement of my home-based trading office.

I share this image with you [to] illustrate what it can take to survive in today’s markets, let alone profit while navigating them.

Here’s an example of what makes him hop out of bed:

Last Friday when corn made a limit move before the sun had come up and most brokers had brewed their first pot of coffee, an entire world of million-dollar opportunities came and went.

His is not the most ridiculous computer set up on the planet — but it’s up there. Write your best caption below. (It better not be money never sleeps.)

Via Forbes

