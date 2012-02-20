CAPTION CONTEST: $50 Goes To Whoever Has The Best Explanation For This Image

It’s Sunday, so that means it’s time again for Business Insider Advertising’s weekly caption contest. This week we are asking readers to write a caption for this ad for Condomshop, a Czech online supplier of, well, you get it. (You can see the full ad here.)



In case you’re new, here’s the protocol: Every Sunday we post an image from a ridiculous print ad. Your job is to come up with a witty caption to accompany the shot. Entries do not have to have anything to do with advertising — this is our twist on the New Yorker’s cartoon caption contest.

Email your submissions to Lstampler @ businessinsider.com by MIDNIGHT Thursday for a chance to win the honour of being named B.I.’s wittiest reader and a $50 gift certificate to Amazon.com.

The winner will be announced Friday. (Note to regular readers: Although we enjoyed last week’s experiment in which you all got to vote on the winner, it rather spoiled the surprise so we’re reverting back to our original rules in which the winner will be selected in a blind vote by five B.I. editors.)

