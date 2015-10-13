Here's the $4.5 million house 'CaptainSparklez' bought with money he made from playing 'Minecraft'

YouTube Jordan ‘CaptainSparklez’ Maron playing ‘Minecraft’ on his YouTube channel.

We’re living in a time when “internet celebrity” and traditional celebrity are blurring into each other, when Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg appears on late night talk shows and Kim Kardashian’s most popular product is a new mobile app.

For some, because of that shift in “celebrity,” it’s a highly lucrative time to be alive. The aforementioned two aside, another massively popular YouTube personality is doing pretty well. His name is Jordan Maron, but you probably know him by his online handle: “CaptainSparklez.”

He has over 8 million YouTube subscribers and averages several hundred thousand views per video. Not too shabby!

So “not too shabby,” in fact, that Maron just purchased a $US4.5 million house in the Hollywood hills. Pretty close to “Minecraft” creator Markus “Notch” Persson, actually — the game that CaptainSparklez is most known for streaming.

Let’s take a tour of the $US4.5 million house that YouTube streaming bought.

