Here's the $4.5 million house 'CaptainSparklez' bought with money he made from playing 'Minecraft'

We’re living in a time when “internet celebrity” and traditional celebrity are blurring into each other, when Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg appears on late night talk shows and Kim Kardashian’s most popular product is a new mobile app.
For some, because of that shift in “celebrity,” it’s a highly lucrative time to be alive. The aforementioned two aside, another massively popular YouTube personality is doing pretty well. His name is Jordan Maron, but you probably know him by his online handle: “CaptainSparklez.”
He has over 8 million YouTube subscribers and averages several hundred thousand views per video. Not too shabby!
So “not too shabby,” in fact, that Maron just purchased a $US4.5 million house in the Hollywood hills. Pretty close to “Minecraft” creator Markus “Notch” Persson, actually — the game that CaptainSparklez is most known for streaming.
Let’s take a tour of the $US4.5 million house that YouTube streaming bought.
From the outside, the house is an unsuspecting one-story ranch in the Hollywood hills. Pretty design, but nothing to lose your mind over.
But then you walk in and are immediately taken aback by the sheer size of a house that looks relatively tame from the outside.
Yes, it is three floors. You enter via the top floor and then descend into the house's hidden floors below. The hills in Hollywood offer an opportunity to hide away entire floors of luxury houses like this one.
As does much of the house's three floors. It's entirely designed around outside patios with glorious, scening views of Los Angeles.
But it is pretty to look at, right? If nothing else, you could totally toast marshmallows really easily on this thing.
But Maron isn't letting his fancy new home go to his head. He snagged a relatively inexpensive (but still very nice) new car to go with the new house: a Fiat 500. Here he is showing it off in typical Captain Sparklez style:
Not too bad for a guy who spends most of his time streaming a single game -- a game that looks like this, no less -- for a living:
Maybe he'll re-create his new home in 'Minecraft?' Or maybe it's more fun to live places you'll never be able to buy, like the iconic Fallingwater:
