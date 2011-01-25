AWESOME: This Is The Captain's Log From J.P. Morgan's Trip With His Family And Mistress

J.P. Morgan

How cool is this (if it’s real): The Captain’s Log kept by the captain of J.P. Morgan’s ship, Onida, is apparently up for sale on Ebay. The seller claims the diary contains intimate details of the legendary businessman (the founder of JPMorgan) as he travels with various mistresses and businessmen around the year 1889.



There are parties (one with 25 people, another with 50), family trips, and lots of transporting people around – picking up friends and dropping them off.

The Captain seems to get excited when “Mr Morgan” or “boss” comes on board, and he is a couple of times a little exhausted by the trips he has to make to pick up and drop off his mistresses and their friends, who seem to visit much more often than Morgan’s wife. There are at least 4 of them, not including a number of anonymous “lady friends” mentioned: Mrs McVaugh, Mrs McVeigh (same person?), Miss Townsend, Miss Renald, and Miss Randolph.

The log, as advertised on eBay

At one point, Morgan and Mrs McVeigh steer the boat on their own. What a romantic (although of course, it was with another man’s wife).Another great moment is when Morgan’s son and “6 or 8 others” come on board for a swim.

Owning a chartered yacht sounds like so much fun.

The Captain’s log is currently priced at $150 on eBay.

Hat tip to Ephemera

From the diary (details about JPMorgan are bolded):

Sent large box fire works up to locker. Capt Hawes came at 10AM went to Cityabout 3 PM bought this book paid 40 cents, 5 cents for Tobacco. Man from Mr Bass came and took brass to home…

Repaired sill around top of bridge, saw Capt Charles M Haskill he is mate on Yacht Onida, which arrived from Nassau NP, went aboard with him and spent the Eve, got aboard at 10:30.…

Skylight sides of engine room. Trunk sill around after skylight sill aroundaft…captain came on board at 8 AM…

I got up at 5 AM went to city to meet wife, she arrived at 7 AM came over to Brooklyn, she went to 144th St go some roomswith Mrs Hawes…

Inspector’s came aboard tested boilers one was all right…

At 10 AM wife and I started for Central Park, went across Brooklyn Bridge, wentdo Eden Musee got back at 5 PM…

P at work scraping shibs bottom and sand papering it, got on one coat of paintin hull look out for water ? And see if they are pumped out and if necessarynail the one forward…

Tracking up Water Ways cleaning brass and fixing up odd things at 1 PM commencedto coal ship, took in 20 tones, cleared up deck…the ship at 5PM came and towedus to old Verth along side of Yacht H

Left Dock in Brooklyn at 6 AM and arrived 35st at 7 AM got all ready to take aparty out, they arrived on board at 2L45PM, got under weight at 2:50 PM and startedd down the bay, the bay went down as far as Sandy Hook then went up the Hudson as far as Ervins, turned back at 8:15, passed Yonkers at 8:35

Overhauls at 12, capt came on board at 3:15 for party of 12, they got aboard at3:30, when we started went down as far as the narrows and then went up theHudson River and got back to Anchors at 9AM, when all the party went ashore…

Mr Bowden came on board at 10:20, got underweight for up river at 10:40, foggywent up as far as Newburgh and came back and landed a party at Gerishan Landing…

One man Charles left the ship and Hans went ashore against orders, saw CaptWillis Haskell in the Yacht Tolsman…



Launch ashore at 9:45, Bass came on board at 10:20 with a party of 10, startedup river at 10:30 and arrived at Carlisle at 12:55 when all went ashore to MrLevie P Marten, had Mr Philips aboard, left there at 4:30 and anchored at Morgans at 6:46The Launch took in a barrel of Naptha finished mats, for deck and fenders. Mr Morgan and Mrs McVaugh and another man and woman came on baoard and we left at 6PM for a sail got back at 9:30

At 5 AM one Seaman John came on board intoxicated, the Capt paid him off and at7:15 sent him ashore, all hands employed cleaning up ship….Mr Bowdin and partyand went down the way as far as Sandy Hook got back to anchors at 10 Mr Morgan came on board when we got underway to go up Hudson wharf, we arrived at 5PM to anchors and set him ashore. One man whom we shipped yesterday left to take another job…

New Crew came on board at 6:45 sent launch ashore for Mr Morgan. 7:15 he came onboard with a lady friend, got dinner and at 10:45 PM Mr Morgan and his ladyfriend ashore…

10:30 PM, Mrs Morgan and Daughters came on board

At 7AM got underway with Mrs Morgan and daughters and steamed up to Mayens landing at 10AM landed them and started down river again…Mr Morgan came on board at 9:30 PM and stayed all night…

At 4:30 PM, Mr Morgan came on board with a party and we got underway and steamed down the bay and to ? Light ship and got back to anchor at 10PM, the party went ashore…

At 2:15 sent launch ashore for Mr Morgan he got aboard at 2:35 when we started up river, where we arrived at 5:20PM. Men went ashore and washed overhauls. Captain went up to Cranston in Launch to take cars to New York…

Mr Morgan and wife and two others got underway at 5:30 and steamed her ton arrows sailed around them until 9 PM then started back to anchor…Mr Morgan and wife ashore at 1PM, Mrs Morgan came on board at 3PM, 11 more came and then we started up river where we arrived at 5:45, sent them all ashore…

Mr Morgan’s son and 6 or 8 others came on board and took a swim…

Mr Morgan, Mr Bowden and Mrs Townsend then steamed to ? Dock where we arrived at 1PM

We steamed down to Sandy Hook and docked to anchors at 10:30, sent Mr Bowden and Miss Townsend ashore, the boss remaining aboard….

Sent Mr Morgan and Miss Renald ashore at 7:30PM got underway and steamed up above New York with a party and got back to anchor at 10:40

Got underway at 7AM, Mr Morgan and 2 men and one women, a Miss Reynolds came onboard and we steamed down to 35 st and came to anchor, set Mr Morgan, two menashore, the woman stayed aboard. Mr Morgan came back at 2PM and took lunch…at 10PM Mr Morgan and Miss Reynold’s went ashore…

2:15, sent launch ashore for boss and party of 25 who came on board, we steamed up river then back to anchor, Mr Morgan went ashore and got a party and at 7 ,set anchor and started down river…

Morgan came on board 6 PM with Mrs McVeigh, got underway and steamed down as faras Sandy Hook

At 8:30 AM steamped up to 23rd St landed, Mr Morgan and Mrs McVeigh then steered the decks and took us ?….

From Tebas Dock to New London and Gardner Bay, left for New London 6PM, came to anchore and went ashore and got the Boss and three men, got underway at 6:45 and steamed to Gardner Bay…

Laying in Peconic Bay, steamed up to Sag Harbor got a Pilot and went up to Peconic Bay…came to anchor, boss went ashore and got Mrs Randol and some others…

Mr Morgan went ashore at 1PM and brought Mrs Morgan’s Randolph aboard with his trunk, got underway at 1:20 and steamed to New London…

Steamed out with fleet to see the start after the fleet started we steamed ahead and went into Naragansett Pier got Mrs Randolph and three other women and steamed out to Point Judith and followed the fleet back a while then went into the pier And landed the women again…

Anchored at South Ferry, Dutch Isalnd at 8:40 set Mr Morgan and his ? Ashore andat 2:30 got underway and steamed down to Narragansett Pier and he came on board when we steamed up to Wings Neck and came to anchor 6:50. Mr Morgan went uup to Merry mount Beach after some guests got on board…

Came to Vineyard Haven to see the Race…

At 11AM got underway with a party of 50 and steamed up to NE Harbor and tookaboard 20 more, then steamed through, Plecenta Channel and up through? Outaround Monk Island down through Merchant’s dock and back to NE harbor …

At 4 PM Mr Morgan and Mrs Barrys Came on board and at 6 PM, Mrs Ervys came onboard and Mr Morgan went ashore, at 9PM Mr Ervys went ashore and Mr Morgan cameback…

At 9:30 Mor Morgan and Mrs Barrys went ashore, at 1 PM, Mrs Bays came on boardand at 4PM Mr Morgan’s daughters and two other men came on board and at 4:30 westarted up river…

At 4PM sent launch ashore and Mr Morgan and Miss Randolph came on board when we started down the bay down as far as Hoffman Island then went up Hudson…

At 6:30 PM Mr Morgan and Miss McVeigh came on board when we took sail

