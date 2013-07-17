Captain Morgan Is Among The First To Use Foursquare's New Ad Unit [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Foursquare is now showing ads after you check-in. One of the first advertisers in the new system: Captain Morgan. People who check in at bars, clubs, or restaurants are suggested to order a Captain and ginger, Captain and cola, or Captain mojito. There are still some questions about how Captain Morgan and Foursquare will make sure that only people ages 21 and over will get the Captain and cola suggestion after checking into a restaurant, Ad Age reports.

The first-ever Instagram movie trailer is, fittingly, for the Steve Jobs movie starring Ashton Kutcher.

Adweek takes a look at the future of marijuana advertising.

There’s now a way that you can get free data for watching mobile ads.

Denny’s ended its 3-year relationship with Gotham. Erwin Penland is its new agency of record.

Ciro Sarmiento joined Dieste, a Hispanic ad agency in Dallas, as executive creative director. He previously worked at Leo Burnett and Ogilvy.

Brandon Cooke is the new global CMO at mcgarrybowen. He was previously the managing director of global business development.

Nexage, a mobile ad exchange, announced that more than 50% of spend on Nexage Exchange is through real time bidding.

Simon Thomas stepped up from Volkswagen Group’s UK chief to head of its global marketing. He joined VW from Nissan in 2011.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

