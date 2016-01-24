This couple quit their jobs and took their wedding budget to sail the world instead

Courtesy Captain & Charlie Charlie Smith documents her adventures travelling the world with her fiancé.

Model Charlie Smith, 29, and her fiancé, known as “Captain,” 34, were renovating homes in the Channel Islands when they decided to give up life as they knew it and set sail on the high seas.

The couple postponed their wedding, quit their jobs, and bought a boat.

“We were keen to cleanse our lives, simplify and get rid of the stuff that accumulates over time,” Charlie tells Insider. “We had been pondering further travel for years whilst working and renovating residential properties. The prospect of lugging backpacks around the world sleeping in hostels didn’t seem like the break we wanted. The sailing idea was a way to travel but take our ‘nest’ with us.”

A few boating and safety classes later, the seafaring novices said farewell to their families and have been exploring the world by boat full-time since May.

So far, they have been to France, Spain, Italy, Elba, Corsica, Sardinia, the Baleric Islands, and Barcelona — all the while documenting their travels.

This is Charlie Smith. She's a 29-year-old model and TV host from New Zealand. Courtesy Captain & Charlie This is her 34-year-old British fiancé, simply known as the 'Captain.' The couple were both renovating residential properties in Jersey, Channel Islands, before they quit their jobs and set sail. Courtesy Captain & Charlie The couple got engaged in 2013 but 'wedding plans have been put on hold as we spent the wedding budget on a boat!!!' Charlie told Insider. Courtesy Captain & Charlie Today, the couple live and travel full-time on this 38.5ft Dufour sailing boat they named 'Silver Paws.' They both take plenty of photos of each other along the way. Courtesy Captain & Charlie They blog about their adventure on social media and their website, Captain and Charlie. Their tagline reads: 'See you later bricks and mortar... We sold the house and bought a floating home of our very own to follow the winds, explore the sea's, play.' captainandcharlie.com 'Neither of us had lived on a boat before. We knew we didn't have nearly enough sailing experience to undertake such a feat but we did it anyway,' Charlie tells Insider. 'Sometimes it's not worth waiting for 'ready' you just got to throw yourself in and learn along the way. We took every RYA skipper, sea survival, and first aid course we could get ourselves onto before we set off.' Courtesy Captain & Charlie At night, they cosy up in the boat's interior. Courtesy Captain & Charlie But by day, they explore the high seas. Courtesy Captain & Charlie So far, the couple have been to France, Spain, Italy, Elba, Corsica, Sardinia, and the Baleric Islands. Courtesy Captain & Charlie They have been in Barcelona for the last month, but will head home to see family over the holidays. Courtesy Captain & Charlie The couple keep busy by sightseeing. Courtesy Captain & Charlie 'Every day is a water sport because every day we are on the boat,' says Charlie. Courtesy Captain & Charlie 'If we aren't sailing' ... Courtesy Captain & Charlie ... 'then we are anchored somewhere enjoying the sea.' Courtesy Captain & Charlie 'We paddle board and swim most days.' Courtesy Captain & Charlie 'Every few days we go ashore to explore a new town or stock up the boat with fresh food,' adds Charlie. 'It doesn't always go to plan, we've spent a few nights at anchor where the wind has unexpectedly picked up and we've taken turns to sit through the night on blurry eyed anchor watch.' Courtesy Captain & Charlie The couple have even had friends come visit. 'Getting them to join us is logistically harder then we thought, they are so keen but it's hard for us to know where and when we are going to be somewhere, we are at the whim of the weather and have to go with the flow. The ones that have made it were the most determined and we are so thankful they did.' Courtesy Captain & Charlie There is also plenty of downtime. Courtesy Captain & Charlie Captain even set up a hammock. Courtesy Captain & Charlie And Charlie spends plenty of time on the boat, too. Courtesy Captain & Charlie But her favourite part of the experience, says Charlie, 'are days at anchor, in a beautiful bay with clear warm water in addictive shades of blues and greens.' Courtesy Captain & Charlie 'We were keen to cleanse our lives, simplify and get rid of the stuff that accumulates over time,' Charlie tells Insider of why they decided to set sail. Courtesy Captain & Charlie Not a bad life. Courtesy Captain & Charlie

