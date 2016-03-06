This couple quit their jobs and used their wedding budget to sail the world

Charlie Smith, a 29-year-old model, and her fiancé, “Captain,” 34, were renovating homes in the Channel Islands when they decided to give up life as they knew it and sail the high seas instead.
The couple quit their jobs, postponed their wedding, and bought a boat.
Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Kristen Griffin
Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.