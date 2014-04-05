Here's How The 'Captain America' Sequel Is Different In Other Countries

Warning: There are some spoilers ahead.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is in theatres this weekend. If you head out to see it, there’s one quick scene you’re going to want to revisit.

Near the beginning of the movie, Steve Rogers (Captain America) pulls out a handy to-do list of cultural phenomena he should know. After all, the first Avenger was frozen in ice for decades before being thawed out in present day for “The Avengers.”

It’s a fun little moment that flashes by too quickly to read all of the items on screen.

Reddit user LargeMaleDogorHorse uploaded a screencap of the list that’s been making the rounds.

Among the Captain’s priority list is catching up on “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Rocky,” and Thai Food.

Since then, Screencrush pointed out U.K. audiences are seeing a different version of the list.

Here’s the list you’ll see when heading to theatres this weekend via Reddit:

And here’s what U.K. audiences are seeing via Screencrush.

Here are the variations on the lists:

US U.K. “I Love Lucy” “Sherlock” Berlin Wall (Up + Down) The Beatles Steve Jobs (Apple) World Cup Final (1966) Disco Sean Connery

According to Slashfilm, other countries are reporting seeing variations on the list as well.

French fans see “The Fifth Element” on the list while Korean viewers see “Oldboy,” Ji Sung Park, and video game “Dance, Dance Revolution.”

This isn’t out of the norm.

Studios will release slightly altered versions of movies to appeal to overseas audiences. We saw this last year with “Iron Man 3” when China’s version added about four minutes of added footage that included popular Chinese actors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.