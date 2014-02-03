New 'Captain America' Trailer Shows Off 'Winter Soldier' Villain

Disney teased a new trailer for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” ahead of the start of Super Bowl XLVIII.

Soon after, Marvel released a full trailer for the sequel showing a closer look at the new antagonist.

Chris Evans returns as Captain America with Scarlett Johansson as The Black Widow from “The Avengers.” Sam Wilson (“The Hurt Locker”) joins the cast as The Falcon.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is in theatres April 4.

Here are a few things we noticed:

The Falcon!

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) isn’t looking so good.

It looks like they lost someone from S.H.I.E.L.D. (given Agent Maria Hill in the background).

