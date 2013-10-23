Captain America Is Ready To Jump Out Of A Plane In New 'Winter Soldier' Poster

Kirsten Acuna

Disney and Marvel released a new poster for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” today.

It’s the first time we’ve seen new artwork for the film since San Diego Comic Con.

The poster comes ahead of a new trailer release for the movie expected Thursday.

Chris Evans reprises his role of the Captain along with Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders, and Samuel L. Jackson. Robert Redford will also be in the film.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” comes to theatres April 4, 2014.

Here’s more cool artwork previously released for the film:

