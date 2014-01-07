15 Action-Packed Photos From 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

Kirsten Acuna
Captain america black widow chris evans scarlett johanssonDisney/MarvelScarlett Johansson will go from ‘The Avengers’ to Captain America’s sidekick in ‘The Winter Soldier.’

This year’s big Marvel movie — other than “Galaxy of the Guardians” — will be “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

While Marvel initially released new images for the film last week, Disney just put out larger high resolution versions of the photos.

Similar to “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Iron Man 3,” the sequel will follow Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) after “The Avengers” as he attempts to adjust to normal life.

Don’t expect that to last too long.

While we’re waiting for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” to hit theatres April 4, see what’s up next for Steve Rogers this spring.

Chris Evans returns as Captain America.

After the events of 'The Avengers,' the Captain (Evans) has hung up his suit and is living in Washington, D.C.

But not for long. After a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent is attacked ...

... it looks like he's asked to team up with SHIELD by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Rogers gets a new suit.

... and a sidekick in Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow from 'The Avengers.'

You can't tell here, but that's actor Anthony Mackie will also team up with the two as The Falcon.

They'll be fending off this guy, the Winter Soldier.

Here's another look at the character in action from some cool concept art.

One more shot:

Robert Redford will also join the cast as Alexander Pierce, a S.H.I.E.L.D. operative ...

... but Redford hinted his role may be of another villain.

If so, both the Black Widow ...

... and Captain America will have their hands full.

We're sure the Captain can handle a few bad guys at once.

Now that you're familiar with 'Captain America' ...

