15 Action-Packed Photos From 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

Disney/Marvel Scarlett Johansson will go from ‘The Avengers’ to Captain America’s sidekick in ‘The Winter Soldier.’

This year’s big Marvel movie — other than “Galaxy of the Guardians” — will be “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

While Marvel initially released new images for the film last week, Disney just put out larger high resolution versions of the photos.

Similar to “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Iron Man 3,” the sequel will follow Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) after “The Avengers” as he attempts to adjust to normal life.

Don’t expect that to last too long.

While we’re waiting for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” to hit theatres April 4, see what’s up next for Steve Rogers this spring.

