Captain America: The First Avenger Takes $25.8 Million On Friday

Captain America: The First Avenger has taken another $25.8 million from the box office on Friday. According to sources, this could mean a $66+ million dollar weekend for the superhero movie, which would best Thor‘s $65.7 million dollar take. If this happens, Captain America: The First Avenger would become the biggest superhero movie of the summer.



That figure includes $4M Friday midnights from 2,000 locations, better than this summer’s other original superhero movies like Thor and Green Lantern as well as prequel/reboot X-Men: First Class, which all did between $3.25M and $3.5M in Friday midnights.

Captain America: The First Avenger was released July 22nd, 2011 and stars Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Jones, Hugo Weaving, Dominic Cooper, Richard Armitage, Stanley Tucci. The film is directed by Joe Johnston.

