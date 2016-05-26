The new Captain America comic reveals that the superhero has actually been evil all along

Captain America has been the ultimate good guy, fighting for liberty and freedom for 75 years. Well, a new revelation in the Marvel comics changes all that.

Warning: There are huge spoilers for “Captain America: Steve Rodgers #1” from here on out.

In the first issue of the new series released today, it’s revealed that Steve Rodgers has apparently been secretly loyal to the evil Nazi splinter-group Hydra this entire time. And he murdered an innocent hero to preserve his secret.

The comic follows Captain America as he works with the government agency S.H.E.I.L.D. to track down escaped agents of Hydra, including Red Skull and Baron Zemo. At least, that’s what it looks like he’s doing. Throughout the comic, there’s also a flashback to Cap’s childhood in the 1920s, where he and his down-on-her-luck mother get a helping hand from a mysterious woman who wants them to recruit them into a certain secret society.

With his past revealed in these flashbacks, Captain America shows his true allegiance when he throws his “ally” Jack Flag out of a plane to his presumptive doom. Then, on the last page, Cap makes it all too clear when he says those villainous words:

Marvel’s executive editor Tom Brevoort confirmed to “USA Today” that, yep, this is the real Steve Rodgers, and not a decoy or shapeshifting duplicate. “His mission is to further the goals and beliefs of Hydra,” Brevoort told the paper. “If that involves taking down the Marvel universe, sure. [But] it may not be as simple as that. It’s not like he’s exchanged his white hat for a black hat — it’s a green hat.”

So while it’s entirely possible — likely, even — that a later twist or reveal will explain Captain America’s actions an make him heroic again, for now, he’s an evil member of Hydra.

