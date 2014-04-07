'Captain America' Sequel Made More Money Than 'Thor 2' Opening Weekend

We knew the “Captain America” sequel would have a massive opening weekend, we just weren’t sure how big it would be.
Early numbers released Sunday have “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” making $US96.2 million for the weekend.
This makes “The Winter Soldier” not only the largest April box-office opening (beating out “Fast Five“), but also the largest debut for the year so far.
Maybe more impressive is how much better the sequel performed compared to “Thor: The Dark World” during its November release.
“Thor 2” made $US85.7 million opening weekend in comparison.
So far, “Captain America 2” has made more than $US300 million worldwide. It cost approximately $US170 million.
