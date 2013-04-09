The First On-Set Photo From The Next 'Captain America' Movie

Marvel announced production on the “Captain America” sequel, “The Winter Soldier” begins today.



Disney released the following image from the set of the film:

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film will follow the 1941 comic series of the same name and will show Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) teaming up with the Black Widow from “The Avengers” in Washington D.C.

The movie isn’t out until April 4, 2014, but for now, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Marvel flick revealed in the press release:

Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson will star in the film as Black Widow and Nick Fury.

Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother“) will be reprise her role from “The Avengers.”

There almost certainly will be a flashback.

Haley Atwell, who played Captain America’s girlfriend in the first film, will make an appearance as Peggy Carter.

Robert Redford will be in the film.

He’ll play S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Alexander Pierce.

ABC star Emily VanCamp (“Revenge“) will play Captain America’s new love interest.

VanCamp is playing Agent 13 (aka Sharon Carter), and, yes, she has a connection to America’s old flame, Peggy.

The movie will be filming in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Ohio, and Washington D.C.

