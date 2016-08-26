Captain America is giving up his superhero identity in the next Marvel movie

The end of “Captain America: Civil War” left the Avengers in a pretty dark spot. The team was divided, and the heroes who sided with Captain America had to flee the country as fugitives. Cap even left his iconic shield behind.

Except he left much more than a shield behind. He left his identity behind.

Captain America isn’t Captain America anymore.

That’s what the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, are saying. In an interview with Huffington Post, the pair explained that Steve Rogers left behind the patriotic mantle when he left at the end of the movie after coming to blows with Iron Man in defence of his brainwashed friend and unwilling supervillain, Bucky Barnes.

“I think him dropping that shield is him letting go of that identity,” Joe Russo told HuffPo. “[It’s] him admitting that, certainly, the identity of Captain America was in conflict with the very personal choice that he was making.”



Though he might not be “Captain America,” the hero is bound to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There’s a big purple guy coming,” Christopher Markus said of the much-teased uber-villain Thanos, who will appear in the next Avengers film, adding that Cap “could be very helpful.”

Marvel/Disney Thanos, who will be played by Josh Brolin, was seen in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

So, if Captain America isn’t Captain America anymore, but he’s coming back, who is he going to be?

Please, please, please let it be Nomad.

In a series of “Captain America” comics originally released in 1974, Captain America gave up his star-spangled identity after discovering that a high-ranking government official was secretly the leader of an evil terrorist organisation. This was shortly after President Richard Nixon resigned in the wake of the Watergate scandal, so corrupt politicians were in vogue.

Disgusted by what America stood for, Steve Rogers instead became Nomad, a hero without a country. Thing is, Nomad kinda sucked. He only adopted the identity for four issues, and at one point let a villain get away because he tripped on his own cape like a total putz.

He readopted the Captain America mantle after realising that he could support American ideals without supporting every unsavoury aspect of the American government.

But think about it — how great would it be to see Chris Evans show up in the next Avengers movie wearing that stupid, V-necked excuse for a superhero costume?



