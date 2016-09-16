Why Vision is wearing awesome sweaters in 'Captain America: Civil War'

“Captain America: Civil War” is finally out on Blu-ray and DVD. If you’re not getting it just to watch that airport sequence over and over again, get it for the film’s commentary.

Not only does it feature co-directors (and brothers) Anthony and Joe Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, but it also includes all of them in the same recording.

You learn a lot of fun little tidbits about the making of the movie. One of those tidbits? Why Vision is really wearing those incredible sweaters in the movie.

Marvel We need more of Vision in sweaters. Please.

“The intent with that was that Vision is trying to discover how he fits in,” explains Joe Russo. “He wants to assimilate, he’s looking for an identity, he doesn’t want to be a singular entity. He wants to see if he can access humanity in some way.”

Who wants to walk around in their hero costume all the time? Captain America doesn’t. Neither do any of the other superheroes.

“Paul Bettany [who plays Vision] always puts it a way I love it,” Anthony Russo added. “He thinks of it as Vision is trying to understand humanity. That’s his sort of mission.

The four also noted that Vision isn’t going out and buying these outfits. He’s creating them.

“The fact of the matter is, Vision is always naked,” said Markus.”Everything is made from his skin. It’s a projection.”

Mind blown.

In an interview with Vulture, costume designer Judianna Makovsky said she brainstormed looks for how Vision would be comfortable around the rest of the Avengers gang. They nixed clothes like sweats and went for a more refined look.

“I thought he would be confident and elegant in his taste, almost perfect, so we decided to look into the men of the 1940s, like Cary Grant: very simple flannel trousers, elegant cashmere sweaters,” Makovsky said.

Though we get to see him in the navy blue sweater in the film, some new concept art shows that Vision could have had that more elegant look Makovsky was talking about. Early artwork shows the superhero looking snazzy in a three-piece suit.

Marvel via CBR Bring some of these outfits into the next movie Marvel!

You can check all of the looks out over on Comic Book Resources here and you can read our full breakdown of the film’s commentary here.

