New video shows what Thor was up to during 'Captain America: Civil War'

If you’ve been wondering what Thor was up to during “Captain America: Civil War,” you don’t have to any longer.

Marvel released a hilarious three-and-a-half minute video showing what the God of Thunder was doing in the aftermath of “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The answer? Not much!

Thor was pretty much waiting around for a call from Steve Rogers or Tony Stark to join Team Cap or Team Iron Man.

Instead, he’s been hanging out in Australia with his new powerless roommate Darryl and

Marvel Thor, wearing swim trunks, hanging out with his normal, powerless roomie, Darryl. ‘I guess I just wanted to be around average, everyday people. Darryl is an average, sort of, everyday guy,’ said Thor.

Marvel Thor’s been having Darryl write emails to Tony Stark and Steve Rogers on his behalf. Thor prefers to call them ‘electronic letters.’

He’s also been catching up with his buddy Bruce Banner (Hulk) who is set to appear alongside him in the next Thor movie.

Marvel Watch out Tony Stark. You have some competition for your best friend. Also, I’m not sure what Thor’s wearing here.

Marvel Things get awkward when Stark gives Banner a ring.

And in his spare time, he’s been attempting to figure out what the deal is with all the power stones that have been popping up across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His notes are pretty funny.

Marvel Thor’s asking the big questions: How many Infinity Stones are there? Infinity or Finity?

Marvel Is Fury even Nicholas’ real name? Could it be furry?

Marvel And who is THE purple man. All Thor knows is that he’s purple, has a magic glove, and ‘doesn’t like standing up.’

He’s gone a bit overboard with the flowchart sketching his hammer Mjolnir with some shades (to protect him from the potentially bright rays of the rainbow bridge, of course). It turns out Thor’s quite the artist.

Marvel Yes, Thor’s hammer is holding a tiny Thor. It’s weird and adorable.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the God of Thunder’s hammer sleeps beside him in a bedside table drawer complete with baby blanket and pillow.

The video first debuted earlier this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, and will be available as one of the features when the movie is released digitally September 2.

You can check out the full clip via Facebook below:



