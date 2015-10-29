You'll be able to see the first 'Captain America: Civil War' trailer with 'Star Wars'

With less than six months to go before the release of “Captain America: Civil War,” it’s weird we’ve seen about zero marketing for the film. Sure, there’s been some footage previewed at fan events, but we’ve had yet to see any sort of teaser for “Civil War.”

That’s about to change.

Collider reports the first “Captain America: Civil War” trailer is coming in December attached to Disney’s next big movie, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The news comes after initial reports of the trailer being attached to screenings of “Spectre” in Russia.

“The Force Awakens” will be in theatres December 18.

“Civil War” will essentially pit every Marvel superhero against each other. In the comics, Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Steve Rogers (Captain America) disagree over the implementation of a new government act demanding every superhero reveal their identity to the public.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film via Marvel:

“Captain America: Civil War” picks up where “Avengers: Age of Ultron” left off, as Steve Rogers leads the new team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. After another international incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability and a governing body to determine when to enlist the services of the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers while they try to protect the world from a new and nefarious villain.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, shared some artwork for the film asking, “Whose side are you on?”

The movie will be released May 6, 2016.

NOW WATCH: Neil deGrasse Tyson explains how Batman can really beat Superman



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.