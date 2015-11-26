The first 'Captain America: Civil War' trailer is here and it looks fantastic

Well, this was unexpected.

Tuesday night, Robert Downey Jr. appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and debuted the first trailer for next summer’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

The movie will pit Captain America against Iron Man. In the comics, the government wants all persons with enhanced abilities to register and reveal their identities. It appears to be the same case here. But the reasons for doing so are a little different.

At the center of the film appears to be Captain America’s former friend and supersoldier Bucky Barnes who is on the run after the last Captain America movie.

“Captain America: Civil War” will be released May 6, 2015.

