'Captain America: Civil War' is looking to a monster box office opening this weekend

With the critical reception for “Captain America: Civil War” universally positive and the marketing blasted wall-to-wall, the latest Marvel movie is looking to have a huge opening.

That’s especially true now, as it made $25 million at the domestic box office in its Thursday night preview, according to Box Office Mojo.

That’s the 10th largest figure for a Thursday night showing, just behind what “Avengers: Age of Ultron” took in ($27.6 million) and this year’s previous superhero flick “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” ($27.7 million).

But this is a good start for “Civil War” to hit the $200 million by the time Sunday comes around. “The Avengers” in 2012 made $18.7 million on its Thursday preview and ended up with a $207 million opening weekend. “Jurassic World” made $18.5 million on its Thursday and took in $208 million over the weekend, and its eventual $1.6 billion gross worldwide made it one of the top 10 moneymakers of all time.

“Civil War” will also no doubt be helped by the great reviews it’s getting and the word of mouth it generates.

Things, of course, could always go wrong. Having a $20 million+ Thursday doesn’t guarantee a $200 million weekend. “Batman v Superman” came out of the gates fast with $27.7 million but ended the weekend with $166 million.

But if you see the movie this weekend, you’ll see it’s no “BvS.”

Internationally, “Civil War” is doing great, having already taken in $291.2 million, after opening in many territories last weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.