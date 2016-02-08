A new 'Captain America: Civil War' teaser trailer shows off the 2 superhero teams going to battle

Kirsten Acuna

One of this year’s big superhero movies will be “Captain America: Civil War,” which will pit Iron Man against Captain America. 

Until now, we haven’t been 100% sure who will be siding with each hero as they decide whether or not to reveal their identities to the government, but a new Super Bowl ad shows exactly who will be fighting who. 

On team Iron Man we’ll see Black Panther, Black Widow, Vision, and War Machine.

Team Captain comprises of Ant-Man, Falcon, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and The Winter Soldier.

Yeah, these teams are a little uneven. Is Spider-Man missing from Tony Stark’s side?

Check out the new teaser trailer which shows off a lot of new footage below. 

“Captain America: Civil War” will be in theatres May 6.

